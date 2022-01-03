Rudolph leaves Badgers for Virginia Tech

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Badgers offensive line and associate head coach Joe Rudolph is on his way to to Virginia Tech.

The Hokies officially announced they’ve hired Rudolph to become their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. That’s after reports in December that new Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry was targeting Rudolph to join his staff in Blacksburg, Va.

Rudolph spent the past 14 seasons working for Paul Chryst between their time at Pittsburgh and at Wisconsin. Prior to joining Chryst’s staff at Pittsburgh, Rudolph worked for Brett Bielema at Wisconsin as the tight ends coach.

Rudolph also played for the Badgers in college between 1992-94, and was a part of the 1993 Rose Bowl team. He was also a captain on the 1994 squad under Barry Alvarez.

