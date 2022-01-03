Advertisement

Packers rout Vikings 37-10 in cold to take NFC’s No. 1 seed

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, A.J. Dillon ran for two more scores and the Green Bay Packers routed the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 on Sunday night to wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Green Bay’s victory, coupled with Philadelphia’s 20-16 triumph at Washington earlier in the day, dropped the Vikings (7-9) from postseason contention and gave the Eagles a playoff berth.

The Vikings were playing without quarterback Kirk Cousins after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The Packers (13-3) are the lone NFL team with an unbeaten home record and have a chance to reach the Super Bowl without leaving Lambeau Field, where the temperature was 11 degrees with a wind chill of 1 just before kickoff.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Betty White's husband
Betty White’s husband is buried in Wisconsin
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Pressurized container source of deadly explosion in Shawano County
New Year Babies
Area hospitals welcome the first babies of 2022
Rapid testing if you have COVID or flu symptoms like a runny nose or cough can also help give...
“Don’t give up”: Doctor offers message of hope as we enter another pandemic year
While the outside temperature was only 18 degrees, people couldn’t be didn’t stopped from...
Hundreds jump in Lake Michigan for 36th annual Jacksonport Polar Bear Club Plunge

Latest News

Jury selection begins Monday for the WI man accused of killing and dismembering his parents
WI lawmakers expected to take up GOP bill that seeks to dissolve WI Elections Commission
Frozen at the Frozen Tundra for Game Day!
First Alert Forecast: Cold for Game Day!
New Year Babies
Area hospitals welcome the first babies of 2022