Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants it cold for the playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The road to the Super Bowl goes through the Frozen Tundra where they are undefeated this season.

The Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC Sunday with a decisive 37-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings at a very chilly Lambeau Field.

The Packers will get a first-round bye and home field advantages in the playoffs.

NFL MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers is liking the cold weather in Green Bay and hopes it continues into the playoffs.

“Last year, we didn’t get that good Green Bay weather,” Rodgers said. “Tonight was one of those nights. We haven’t had a game like this in a while, temperature-wise. It’s just different. The whole feel of it. I feel like teams can break a little bit easier when it is this cold because there’s an excuse: the weather.”

Playing with a broken toe, Rodgers was 28-for-39 with 288 yards and two touchdowns.

WR Davante Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. He’s defeated his own season record of 117 catches, topping last season’s 115 catches.

It waits to be seen if Rodgers plays next week against the Lions. No. 12 said he doesn’t need to play, but expects to take the field. Head coach Matt LaFleur anticipates his starters to get some playing time.

Aaron Rodgers said he “doesn’t need to play” next week but he expects to.



Said he’s been “in a little bit of a zone the last few weeks” and maybe doesn’t want to lose that.



As for his toe: “This is the 1st time my toe got through without any issues.” He didn’t get a shot. pic.twitter.com/wL5SYw4qoT — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 3, 2022

Matt LaFleur on playing/not playing Rodgers, Adams, etc. next week. “That does seem like a long time off … If you ask me right now, my gut is these guys are going to play at least a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/CVmTl9O7TJ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 3, 2022

Very intriguing. Packers already tied the Patriots for most regular season wins in any 3-year stretch ever (39). Could get record on their own. — I looked up Pats-Colts-Steelers-Cowboys-49ers wins for this, hope I’m not missing any contender for 3-year success https://t.co/b240goClYX — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 3, 2022

If it’s up to Davante Adams, he’ll play in the regular season finale next week at DET.



“Having two weeks off — to each his own — I wouldn’t want to do that.”



Joked that he needs to play next week because he needs 21 yards to break Jordy Nelson’s single-season team record. pic.twitter.com/MwelastJmy — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 3, 2022

On Sunday, LaFleur broke the record for most wins by an NFL head coach in his first three seasons. LaFleur moves to 39-9, beating George Seifert’s 38-10 record for 1989-1991.

Matt LaFleur (39-9) breaks the tie with George Seifert (38-10, 1989-91) for the most wins by an @NFL head coach in his first three seasons in the league! #GoPackGo | via @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/JXbebqiNiW — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 3, 2022

The Packers are the first team in NFL history to win 13-plus regular season games in three straight seasons.

The #Packers are the FIRST team in NFL history to win 13+ regular-season games in three straight seasons. 💪#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/ofnff9OAks — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 3, 2022

