Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants it cold for the playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The road to the Super Bowl goes through the Frozen Tundra where they are undefeated this season.
The Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC Sunday with a decisive 37-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings at a very chilly Lambeau Field.
The Packers will get a first-round bye and home field advantages in the playoffs.
NFL MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers is liking the cold weather in Green Bay and hopes it continues into the playoffs.
“Last year, we didn’t get that good Green Bay weather,” Rodgers said. “Tonight was one of those nights. We haven’t had a game like this in a while, temperature-wise. It’s just different. The whole feel of it. I feel like teams can break a little bit easier when it is this cold because there’s an excuse: the weather.”
Playing with a broken toe, Rodgers was 28-for-39 with 288 yards and two touchdowns.
WR Davante Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. He’s defeated his own season record of 117 catches, topping last season’s 115 catches.
It waits to be seen if Rodgers plays next week against the Lions. No. 12 said he doesn’t need to play, but expects to take the field. Head coach Matt LaFleur anticipates his starters to get some playing time.
On Sunday, LaFleur broke the record for most wins by an NFL head coach in his first three seasons. LaFleur moves to 39-9, beating George Seifert’s 38-10 record for 1989-1991.
The Packers are the first team in NFL history to win 13-plus regular season games in three straight seasons.
