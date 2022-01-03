NEXT CLIPPER ARRIVES WEDNESDAY

Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon but we’ll still squeeze out highs in the upper 10s and lower 20s. Southwesterly breezes will be brisk.

It shouldn’t be as cold tonight... I expect lows in the single digits and teens above zero under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Any extended period of clearing could allow temperatures to dip a little bit more.

Look for more clouds than sun on Tuesday but the trade off will be milder temperatures across the board. Highs will range from the mid 20s to lower 30s. Not too shabby! Some snow showers may develop during the evening.

More snow is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday as our next weather maker moves on in. This clipper system may produce between 1-4″ of snow, perhaps more across the north. There may be some gusts over 30 mph that could lead to some blowing and drifting. Just plan on there being more slick spots across the region during the middle of the week.

Cold air plunges back in for the end of the work week. Another clipper could give the region some wintry weather again on Saturday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: SSE 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Brisk breezes. HIGH: 21

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Evening snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Areas of snow. Blustery. Some blowing & drifting. HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few flakes. HIGH: 16 LOW: -4

FRIDAY: Clouds & sun. A few flakes? HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit colder. HIGH: 20

