MILDER ON TUESDAY... LIGHT SNOW AT NIGHT

It shouldn’t be as cold tonight with lows in the single digits and teens ABOVE zero. Skies will be mostly cloudy early, but may clear up a bit prior to sunrise. Clouds will thicken Tuesday, but the trade off will be milder temperatures across the board. Highs will range from the mid 20s into lower 30s with a southerly wind around 10 mph.

Our next weather maker could bring light snow as early as Tuesday evening. But, steadier snow showers are more likely overnight and into Wednesday. The snowfall will be light, but could last the majority of the day. Totals should range from around 1-3″ for the Fox Valley, with 2-4″ NORTH... perhaps some isolated 5″+ totals there as well.

Wind gusts could also top 35 mph... leading to some blowing and drifting. Plan on there being more slick spots across the region during the middle of the week. Temperatures will be mild as this system arrives. We’ll stay in the mid/upper 20s Tuesday night, but temperatures will be falling through the 20s by Wednesday afternoon.

Cold air plunges back into Wisconsin for the end of the work week. Lows should be around 10° Wednesday night and might dip below zero Thursday night. Highs both Thursday and Friday should stay in the teens. Temperatures may warm some to begin the weekend, but another round of snow/mix could develop Saturday... followed by another blast of cold air to begin next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: S 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, but some late clearing possible. Not as chilly. LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder. Snow showers develop LATE. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Blustery with scattered snow showers. Several inches of accumulation possible. HIGH: 27 LOW: 9

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. HIGH: 16 LOW: -4

FRIDAY: Clouds & sun. A few flakes? HIGH: 13 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers or wintry mix develop LATE. HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Colder and blustery with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 19 LOW: -3

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, cold, and blustery. HIGH: 12

