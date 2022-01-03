Advertisement

Man found dead in bushes on Oshkosh street

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating the death of a man found along the 2100-block of S. Main Street Monday morning.

Police were called about a man lying in bushes at 11:19 A.M. Police found the man was dead. He’s only identified as a 40-year-old Oshkosh man at this time.

Police are working with the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office to investigate the cause of the death, but we’re told so far the death does not appear suspicious.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department, (920) 236-5723. You can provide information anonymously by contacting Winnebago County Crime Stoppers, (920) 231-8477, or using the P3 app for Apple and Android devices.

