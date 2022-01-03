Jury selection begins Monday for the WI man accused of killing and dismembering his parents

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Chandler Halderson.

Halderson is accused of killing and dismembering his parents Bart and Krista Halderson.

His parents were last seen on July 1 and Halderson didn’t report them missing until July 7.

The remains of Bart were found in rural Cottage Grove on July 9th and identified on July 12th.

Chandler was charged with the death of his father that same day.

Krista’s remains were found in the town of Roxbury on July 14 and identified on July 30th.

Chandler was charged with her death on August 25th.

At Halderson’s court hearing last week, attorneys laid out some of what they’ll present to jurors during the trial. They say that will include Halderson’s television interviews following his parents’ disappearance.

“This young man had killed his parents and stood outside his house giving TV interviews about what happened to them,” said William Brown, Dane County Deputy District Attorney.

