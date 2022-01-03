Advertisement

GOP election probe subpoenas Madison officials

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis.(John Hart | John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Republicans hired to investigate the 2020 presidential election has subpoenaed a pair of Madison city officials.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Monday released subpoenas that Michael Gableman issued Dec. 28 to the city’s information officer, Sarah Edgerton, and finance director, David Schmiedicke, whom the subpoena erroneously referred to as “Dan.”

The subpoenas demand that Edgerton turn over city election communications and documents on Jan. 13 and Jan. 19. She must also submit to questioning on Feb. 14. Schmiedicke must submit to questioning on Jan. 19.

Gableman has already subpoenaed Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich for questioned but neither mayor has agreed to appear.

