Advertisement

Convicted felon gets 57 months in prison for firearm possession

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal judge in Green Bay sentenced an Oshkosh man to 57 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Kenneth Wright, 35, was already convicted of felony drug distribution when officers executed a search warrant at his home in December, 2020, and found a handgun.

Online court records indicate Wright was facing state charges of firearm possession by a felon in Winnebago County but they were dismissed in August with the federal charges being filed.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Judge William Griesbach noted Wright’s serious criminal record and a need to protect the community in handing down the sentence of almost 5 years in federal prison Monday. In addition, Wright was ordered to spend 3 years on supervised release after his prison time is served.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty White's husband
Betty White’s husband is buried in Wisconsin
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Pressurized container source of deadly explosion in Shawano County
New Year Babies
Area hospitals welcome the first babies of 2022
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants it cold for the playoffs

Latest News

Advocate Aurora Health Center
Advocate Aurora reports record COVID patients
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin passes 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
The center is free to university students and offers to program for the greater Oshkosh...
UWO opens new Cybersecurity Center for Excellence to combat scams
James Webb Space Telescope website
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: News from space
Computer coding at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Cybersecurity Center of Excellence
UW-Oshkosh opens cybersecurity center