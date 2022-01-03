Convicted felon gets 57 months in prison for firearm possession

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal judge in Green Bay sentenced an Oshkosh man to 57 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Kenneth Wright, 35, was already convicted of felony drug distribution when officers executed a search warrant at his home in December, 2020, and found a handgun.

Online court records indicate Wright was facing state charges of firearm possession by a felon in Winnebago County but they were dismissed in August with the federal charges being filed.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Judge William Griesbach noted Wright’s serious criminal record and a need to protect the community in handing down the sentence of almost 5 years in federal prison Monday. In addition, Wright was ordered to spend 3 years on supervised release after his prison time is served.

