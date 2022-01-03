COLD NOW, BUT MILDER WITH SNOW AHEAD

It may be a bitter cold Monday morning, but our temperatures will be trending up over the next couple days. Today’s highs will be near 20 degrees, and then we should be closer to the freezing mark tomorrow afternoon. However, as this milder air flows back into Wisconsin, a southwest breeze will give us afternoon wind chills only in the single digits.

Nearby high pressure will give us lots of sunshine, with some clouds floating in during this afternoon. Clouds will tend to thicken and lower across the area tonight, ahead of a storm system which will bring us accumulating snow through the midweek.

The snow will start Tuesday night and last at least through Wednesday night. It should be a long duration event where we pick up 1-4″ of snow. Because the snow will be light and stretched out over about 36 hours, road crews should be able to keep up with the accumulating snow. Still, slippery travel is likely, with areas of blowing and drifting snow in open country.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: S 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Sunny and cold. Some afternoon clouds. A brisk wind late. HIGH: 21

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 10, steady or rising temps late.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Light snow likely. Blustery. Some blowing & drifting late. HIGH: 27 LOW: 8

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few flakes. HIGH: 17 LOW: -2

FRIDAY: Harsh wind chills early. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 14 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers. HIGH: 27 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit colder. HIGH: 21

