Burger King worker shot, killed at Milwaukee drive-thru

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 16-year-old Milwaukee Burger King worker is dead after someone apparently shot her through the drive-thru window.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Niesha Harris-Brazell was shot about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police released surveillance footage Monday that shows the suspect leaning into the drive-thru window from a Chevrolet Impala holding a gun. Investigators believe the shooting was part of a robbery. The shooter remains at large.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the shooting a “horrible tragedy.” He said Harris-Brazell appeared to be a hard-working teenager with a bright future.

