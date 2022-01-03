Advocate Aurora Health reaches ‘pandemic-high’ for covid-19 hospitalizations

Wis. (WBAY) - Advocate Aurora Health, a large integrated health care system with 26 hospitals located throughout the region, has reached an all-time high for covid-19 hospitalizations.

It’s on top of bed shortages, staffing shortages and a new phenomenon doctors say could increase spread of the virus and set us back in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Yesterday we had 1,426 in-patients with covid,” said Mary Beth Kingston, Chief Nursing Officer with Advocate Aurora Health. “Just to give some perspective that has doubled from 30 days ago and quadrupled from 60 days ago, and in fact, we just received Monday’s statistics and we’re now at 1491.”

Although the numbers continue to grow, hospitals haven’t shut their doors.

“No, we’re not turning people away from our hospitals at all. That’s quite the issue right now is that we don’t turn people away and so there’s simply more work to do over the same period of time,” said Dr. Jeff Bahr, Chief Medical Group Officer at Advocate Aurora Health.

To help, Advocate Aurora has rescheduled non-essential elective procedures and moved staff members to different facilities.

“In Milwaukee, we temporarily paused services at three lower volume care sites so that we could adequately staff others in the region,” said Dr. Bahr.

Advocate Aurora has also offered incentives for more shifts and reduced non-essential duties.

“For example, we’ve really looked at our documentation needs during this time. We’ve decreased meetings that aren’t really focused on what we’re doing to address the surge,” said Kingston.

Advocate Aurora Health pulmonologist Dr. Raul Mendoza said it’s a surge only made worse by co-infections as influenza starts to emerge.

“It is possible. We have a patient who has a double infection. She’s in the hospital and she has both influenza and covid so it is the community transmission of influenza. If you see the DHS numbers, it is increasing week after week. I think last week we have 7% positivity rate, up from 4% the week prior. So it is anticipated that we will have patients that have both infections and of course that’s not good news,” said Dr. Mendoza.

There’s another concern among health care professionals as they are starting to learn that people are hesitant to share their positive result with others.

“We’ve become aware through interactions with our patients that ‘oh I was positive, but I didn’t really want to tell anybody’ because there is a certain stigma associated with being positive and being a source of another person’s an infection. That actually works against us socially because it promotes spread, unknown spread, and it sets us back in the timeline of the pandemic,” said Dr. Bahr.

“So you may feel a little defeated or disappointed or shocked if you turn positive, even if you’re boosted, but don’t be. That happens unfortunately with this variant,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health.

Doctors say as spread continues, so too should mass testing. ThedaCare announced on Monday that it has added additional mobile testing locations for that reason.

“If you do have a positive result, it is important to let those around you know,” said Dr. Bahr. “It’s the courteous thing to do. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the healthy thing to do so we really want to promote that in the school-age population and the population at large.”

