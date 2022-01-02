Standard winter fare this week

The first week of January isn’t going to give us too many surprises. We’ll have seasonably cold air and several clipper systems passing through the region.

Sunday night will be mainly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the single digits above and below zero are expected along with wind chills in the -5° to -15° range. A few spots could have values colder than that across central and north central Wisconsin.

We’ll squeeze out pretty tame weather again for both Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday should top out in the low 20s while we’ll push up to around 30° or into the low 30s in some spots Tuesday. A virtual heat wave!

Our next weather maker is going to zip through the region Wednesday. This fast moving clipper may produce a few inches of snow along with gusty winds and blustery conditions. Some slick spots will probably develop once again on area roadways.

Colder air rushes back in to close out the work week and another clipper system lurks for first part of the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: S 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Wind chills: 5 to 15° below zero. LOW: -1

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 21 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day/evening snow possible. HIGH: 31 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Areas of snow. Several inches possible. Blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 9

THURSDAY: Early flakes? Turing cold again. HIGH: 17 LOW: -46

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Cold. HIGH: 10 LOW: -1

SATURDAY: Chance of snow. Milder. HIGH: 26 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Blustery & cold. Falling temperatures. HIGH: 16

