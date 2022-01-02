Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (12-3) prepare to host the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field, it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Kirk Cousins Out: Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins is out for Sunday’s game after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The unvaccinated quarterback had led Minnesota to 2 straight wins over Green Bay (the only 2 NFC North losses suffered by Matt LaFleur in his 3 years as Packers’ head coach). Backup QB Sean Mannion will start for the Vikings. Mannion has 0 TD and 3 INT in the NFL as a career backup. He has made 2 previous spot starts in 7 years since coming out of Oregon State.

#2 Frigid at Lambeau Field: What if I told you there have only been 10 games colder than 10 degrees in Lambeau Field history. It’s true. But game #11 should come Sunday with the forecast calling for single digit temps during the game and wind chills below zero throughout. Aaron Rodgers told me this week he truly feels “the colder the better” for his team playing at home. And the Packers are the only team in the NFL that is undefeated at home this year. That said, Rodgers has only played in 2 games colder than 10 degrees at Lambeau Field, and lost both contests (3 degrees vs. Houston in his first year as a starter in 2008, 5 degrees in the 2013 Wild Card Playoff vs. San Francisco).

#3 Playoff Positioning: The Packers can secure homefield advantage throughout the playoffs with a win and Cowboys loss on Sunday. If Dallas keeps winning, Green Bay would have to keep winning and wait until next week to wrap up the #1 seed in the NFC.

#4 Rodgers on a Roll: The 3-time MVP just secured his 10th NFC Offensive Player of the Month award, after tossing for 10 TD and 0 INT in December. In fact, Rodgers has thrown 16 TD and 0 INT dating back to the first meeting with the Vikings in November. And while Green Bay lost at Minnesota that day, Rodgers’ last pass was a 75-yard TD pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

#5 Adams in the End Zone: It’s no coincidence that Rodgers’ stretch of great success has come with his best friend Davante Adams scoring 7 touchdowns during that span. Adams had just 3 scores through the first 10 weeks of the season before that. This week Rodgers called Adams the most dominant teammate he has ever played with.

Prediction: Packers 34, Vikings 14

As always, tune in to Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 p.m. This week we will be operating as a LIVE postgame show, so flip on over as soon as the game ends.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.