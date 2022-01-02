A COLD WEEK IN STORE FOR THE REGION

It’s a cold start to the day, and don’t expect it to get much warmer. Our afternoon highs will only make it into the teens, while wind chills for the majority of the day will reside in the single digits above and below zero. On the bright side, we will see plenty of sunshine today with just some fair weather clouds at times.

If you are planning to go to the Packers game this evening, you’ll want to dress in layers. Wind chills by kickoff will already have fallen into negative territory and will stay there through the game’s end. Overnight, the temperatures will continue to fall with wind chill values falling as much as 10 to 25 degrees below zero. It’s certainly going to be a cold start to the week.

It’s going to be chilly but quiet for Monday and most of Tuesday. Temperatures will rise a bit Monday into Tuesday as our next weather maker organizes to our west. That feature will sweep through Wednesday. It’s still early but a few inches of snow are possible along with blustery conditions.

Another blast of arctic air is on track for the end of the work week. Highs by Friday may only make it into the single digits.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. HIGH: 16

TONIGHT: High clouds. Wind chills: 10 to 20° below zero. LOW: -2

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 20 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day/evening snow possible. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Areas of snow. Blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 7

THURSDAY: Early flakes? Turing cold again. HIGH: 15 LOW: -4

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Cold. HIGH: 8 LOW: -1

SATURDAY: Chance of snow. Milder. HIGH: 23

