Betty White’s husband is buried in Wisconsin

Legendary actress and animal advocate Betty White has a lasting connection to Wisconsin.

She died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

White’s late husband, Allen Ludden, is buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, which is about 50 miles southwest of Madison.

Ludden became Whit’s third husband in 1963. She never remarried after he died from stomach cancer in 1981.

Locals deeply respect and appreciate the connection to the pop culture icon.

“Allen Ludden and Betty White is our connection to Hollywood here in Mineral Point. For a small town of 2,600 people, it’s pretty neat to have that kind of connection and she’s a legend,” said Mayor Jason Basting, Mineral Point.

