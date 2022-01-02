Advertisement

Betty White’s husband is buried in Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wis. (WBAY) - Legendary actress and animal advocate Betty White has a lasting connection to Wisconsin.

She died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

White’s late husband, Allen Ludden, is buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, which is about 50 miles southwest of Madison.

Ludden became Whit’s third husband in 1963. She never remarried after he died from stomach cancer in 1981.

Locals deeply respect and appreciate the connection to the pop culture icon.

“Allen Ludden and Betty White is our connection to Hollywood here in Mineral Point. For a small town of 2,600 people, it’s pretty neat to have that kind of connection and she’s a legend,” said Mayor Jason Basting, Mineral Point.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Pressurized container source of deadly explosion in Shawano County
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Rapid testing if you have COVID or flu symptoms like a runny nose or cough can also help give...
“Don’t give up”: Doctor offers message of hope as we enter another pandemic year
A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing...
Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight quarantines in bathroom
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin reports nearly 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

New Year Babies
Area hospitals welcome the first babies of 2022
While the outside temperature was only 18 degrees, people couldn’t be didn’t stopped from...
Hundreds jump in Lake Michigan for 36th annual Jacksonport Polar Bear Club Plunge
Snow possible for some later today.
First Alert Forecast: Cold with a chance of snow for some to start the New Year!
UW Health eICU
WATCH: Virtual help for rural hospitals