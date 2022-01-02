Area hospitals welcome the first babies of 2022

Wis. (WBAY) - Area hospitals are celebrating the first babies born in the New Year.

At HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Domanique Christopher Allen arrived at 12:42 a.m. Saturday, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 19 ½ inches long. His mom, Sandra, said he arrived 10 days early, but his family is thrilled he is here. Both mom and baby are healthy and doing great. The family lives in Neenah.

At ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, Hylee Reagan Hartmann was born at 12:48 a.m. on Saturday, weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long. She joins mom and dad, Ashely and Jacob Hartmann, and big sister Harlynn. The family lives in Kaukauna.

At Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, Beau Joshua Brockman was born at 10:38 a.m. on Saturday, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 22 inches long. He joins his big sister Charlotte and parents, Baily and Ben Brockman. The family lives in Green Bay.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.