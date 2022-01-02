Advertisement

Abandoned puppies adopted by police officers who rescued them

By CNN
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (CNN) - Four police officers and a gas station worker each adopted a puppy after someone left the litter in a duffle bag at an Oklahoma convenience store.

The Tulsa Police Department said Dec. 26 that five puppies have found new forever homes. Someone left the litter in a duffle bag on the counter at a QT gas station convenience store on Christmas night.

When the officers arrived on scene, four of them decided to adopt a puppy each. They said they were overwhelmed with Christmas feelings.

Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the...
Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the abandoned litter. Each officer decided to adopt a puppy, and a gas station worker took the fifth.(Source: Facebook/Tulsa Police Dept via CNN)

A gas station employee adopted the fifth puppy.

At the end of their Facebook post, the department included the hashtag “adopt, don’t shop” to remind the public to check out rescues and shelters for abandoned pets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty White's husband
Betty White’s husband is buried in Wisconsin
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Pressurized container source of deadly explosion in Shawano County
Rapid testing if you have COVID or flu symptoms like a runny nose or cough can also help give...
“Don’t give up”: Doctor offers message of hope as we enter another pandemic year
New Year Babies
Area hospitals welcome the first babies of 2022
She says while the year may be over, her running journey is not and encourages everyone who...
Oshkosh woman keeps her New Year’s Resolution to run 365 days and 2,021 miles

Latest News

As snow accumulates on the rubble, investigators continue to work on determining the origin and...
3 missing after Colorado wildfire burns 6,000 acres
Authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, want folks to be on the lookout for a dinosaur statue taken...
Take a look at this: Dinosaur statue stolen, abandoned puppies adopted
At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and...
Officials probe cause of massive Colorado fire; 3 missing
Experts worry that the increasing number of sick people will lead to economic disruption,...
US rings in new year as omicron cases surge