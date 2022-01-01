MORE COLD AIR COMING

Old Man Winter is making quite an entrance as we start the new year! Plan on a cold week ahead with some nasty wind chills. We may even get a few inches of snow midweek.

For Saturday night... some trace amounts of snow are possible from Fond du Lac to Manitowoc, to Sturgeon Bay. Any sizeable snow accumulation will be from near Sheboygan down to Milwaukee and into Illinois as our area stays just north of the snow storm sweeping across the middle of the country. Temperatures away from the lake shore should dip into the single digits by sunrise with some below zero readings across central and north central Wisconsin. Wind chills tonight area wide look to range from near 0° to -15°. Bundle up!

Sunday is looking pretty good overall with partly cloudy skies. It’s just going to be cold. Highs will be mainly in the teens with wind chills all day long in the single digits above and below zero. Heading to the Packers/Vikings game Sunday evening? Dress in layers. Actual air temperatures should be in the single digits with wind chill values below zero.

Chilly but quiet weather hangs on for Monday. Temperatures should nudge up a bit Monday into Tuesday as our next weather maker organizes to our west. That feature will sweep through Wednesday. It’s still early but a few inches of snow are possible along with blustery conditions.

Another bout of cold air is on track for the end of the work week.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: WNW 10-15 MPH

MONDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: A few flakes SOUTHEAST. Cold & blustery. LOW: 6

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Cold. HIGH: 16 LOW: -2

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 20 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day/evening snow possible. HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Areas of snow. Blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 8

THURSDAY: Turing colder. HIGH: 15 LOW: -4

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Cold. HIGH: 9 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: Chance of snow. Milder. HIGH: 25

