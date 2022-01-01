Advertisement

Hundreds jump in Lake Michigan for 36th annual Jacksonport Polar Bear Club Plunge

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The 36th annual Jacksonport Polar Bear Club Plunge known for being one of the largest plunges in the nation returned to Jacksonport this year inviting almost 600 people from across the state to take the plunge into Lake Michigan

“I was 14 and I was the only one going again back in 1986. And it feels. Pretty good to be now, still doing it. Still having a lot of fun, doing it with my dad and brother, and now a few hundred other swimmers on the beach today,” said J.R. Jarosh, Founder, Jacksonport Polar Bear Club.

While the outside temperature was only 18 degrees, people couldn’t be didn’t stopped from jumping in.

“I’m as cold as I ever was, but I know that the memory lasts a lot longer than the goosebumps,” JR said.

“It’s exhilarating. It’s a wonderful way to start the new year. So I do it every year,” Lizz Thomas, a plunger said.

The Polar Bear Plunge brings together the community each New Year’s Day. The event raises money for the Jacksonport Fire Department.

