COLDER AND BLUSTERY TO BEGIN 2022

Happy New Year from First Alert Weather! We are certainly starting off this year on a cold note. Highs today are only expected to top out in the teens or lower 20s, and that cold air looks to stick around throughout this week. Aside from the cold, we do have a chance of snow later today, but not everyone is going to see it.

A major winter storm is set to track to our SOUTH later today. If you’re travelling to Milwaukee or Chicago, brace yourself for the possibility of a half a foot or more of snow!! Closer to home, we’re probably snow free to the north of Green Bay. A few flakes may fly around GB and the Fox Cities, but little accumulation is expected. However, an inch or two of fluffy snow is possible by the Lakeshore and south of the Fox Cities. A blustery north wind will gust to 25 mph and keep wind chills in the single digits.

Otherwise, temperatures tonight are going to drop into the single digits, with wind chills in subzero territory. If you’re going to the Packers-Vikings game tomorrow evening, brace yourself for that kind of cold. With brisk winds coming in, our “feel-like temperatures” will dip into negative territory by the game’s end. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny early tomorrow, and clear during the game. Our next chance for snow looks to move in Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-15+ MPH, GUSTS TO 25 MPH

SUNDAY: NNW 5-15 MPH

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow SOUTH and LAKESIDE late. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 18

TONIGHT: Snow ends early. Mostly cloudy. Subzero wind chills by daybreak. LOW: 5

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Even colder. HIGH: 16 LOW: -2

MONDAY: Still chilly with a brisk wind and mostly sunny skies. Thicker clouds late. HIGH: 20 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Light snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, especially early. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. HIGH: 14 LOW: -1

FRIDAY: Cold and blustery with mostly cloudy skies. Flurries? HIGH: 8

