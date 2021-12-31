WWII memorabilia stolen from old Sheboygan County asylum

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are looking for three males who stole World War II memorabilia from the Sheboygan County Comprehensive Hospital, once known as the Sheboygan County Asylum.

There were two separate burglaries. One happened on Dec. 26 and the other happened on Dec. 30, at the building in the Town of Lima.

Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers says surveillance footage shows three males enter the building, cause damage to the interior, and take several thousand dollars worth of WWII memorabilia and modern amplifiers.

Video was not attached to the news release. Action 2 News will share it if it is made available.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-283-8436. CLICK HERE to leave an online tip. You can remain anonymous.

