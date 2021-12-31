Advertisement

WWII memorabilia stolen from old Sheboygan County asylum

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are looking for three males who stole World War II memorabilia from the Sheboygan County Comprehensive Hospital, once known as the Sheboygan County Asylum.

There were two separate burglaries. One happened on Dec. 26 and the other happened on Dec. 30, at the building in the Town of Lima.

Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers says surveillance footage shows three males enter the building, cause damage to the interior, and take several thousand dollars worth of WWII memorabilia and modern amplifiers.

Video was not attached to the news release. Action 2 News will share it if it is made available.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-283-8436. CLICK HERE to leave an online tip. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
All counties in Wisconsin report high transmission of COVID-19
Navy medical team at Bellin
Navy medical team joins Bellin Health as COVID-19 overwhelms hospitals
Neenah baby in immediate need of lifesaving liver transplant
Neenah girl discharged from hospital after liver transplant
Proof of vaccination or negative test
Mile of Music cancels New Year’s Eve events over omicron concerns
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10...
See how to cash in on the billions of dollars in unclaimed property in the United States

Latest News

Appleton children's museum New Year's preps
WATCH: Kid-friendly New Year's
December 31 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: New Year's Eve and beyond
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Fire destroys building, garbage trucks in Waupaca County
Bar
WATCH: Mile of Music cancels NYE events