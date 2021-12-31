Wisconsin reports nearly 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin reported nearly 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve. The seven-day average of percent positive by test is 20.7 percent.

The seven-day average of new confirmed cases is 4,626.

The state death toll from COVID-19 has reached 10,063. The seven-day average is 22. There are 1,110 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The majority of counties in the state of Wisconsin report “very high” COVID-19 disease activity. Fifty-two counties are under the “very high” category. Twenty counties report “critically high” COVID-19 activity.

The entire state is is red on the map, meaning high transmission as measured per 100,000 people.

New deaths were reported Friday in the counties of Calumet and Kewaunee.

Hospitalization numbers have improved--somewhat. The Fox Valley area shows shrinking hospital capacity. Overall capacity in Wisconsin shows 90.6 percent of hospital beds in use and 92.4 percent of ICU beds in use. Those numbers are the same from Thursday. Seventy-three percent of Wisconsin hospitals have ICUs at peak capacity. DHS shows 26.7 percent of ventilators in use.

The state says 62.1 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 58.2 percent have completed their vaccine series.

First-time vaccination numbers ticked up in most age groups, especially among younger people. First-time and completed-series numbers were up in the pediatric group ages 5-11.

Omicron is the predominant strain among new COVID-19 cases nationwide.

FRIDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 21.1% received vaccine (+0.3)/15.1% completed vaccinations (+0.3)

12 to 17: 57.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 56.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 61.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 67.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 70.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/66.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 76.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/73.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/81.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

FRIDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 63.3% 59.9% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.2% (+0.1) 52.4% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 50.6% 47.9% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 77.0% 72.2% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.9% (+0.1) 50.8% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 50.8% 48.1% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.5% 48.7% (-0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.9% 52.4% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.4% 49.4% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 52.7% (+0.1) 50.1% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.7% (+0.1) 55.8% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.9% 49.2% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.3% 73.7% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.5% 49.0% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 62.3% (+0.1) 58.7% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.4% (+0.1) 44.1% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.7% (+0.1) 57.4% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.1% (+0.1) 51.3% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.7% 42.4% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60.4% 56.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 288,698 (60.8%) 273,283 (57.6% +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 320,286 (58.3% +0.1) 302,097 (54.9%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,619,359 (62.1% +0.1) 3,391,814 (58.2% +0.1)

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 50,786cases (+106) (305 deaths)

Calumet – 8,840 cases (+56) (78 deaths)(+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,679 cases (+28) (75 deaths)(+1)

Dodge – 18,434 cases (+91) (241 deaths)

Door – 4,515cases (+40) (41 deaths)

Florence - 624 cases (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 21,082 cases (+233) (184 deaths)

Forest - 1,751 cases (+8) (36 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,890 cases (+11) (33 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,087 cases (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,682 cases (+9) (58 deaths)(+1)

Kewaunee – 3,605 cases (+15) (37 deaths)(+1)

Langlade - 3,627 cases (+14) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 12,974 cases (+115) (112 deaths)

Marinette - 7,431 cases (+32) (83 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,075 cases (+13) (52 deaths)

Menominee – 1,031 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 7,247 cases (+29) (72 deaths)

Outagamie – 31,444 cases (+134) (275 deaths)

Shawano – 7,363 cases (+30) (95 deaths)

Sheboygan – 21,237 cases (+150) (182 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,529 cases (+24) (166 deaths)

Waushara – 3,628 cases (+13) (59 deaths)

Winnebago – 29,851 cases (+290) (277 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Michigan did not update numbers on Dec. 31 due to the holiday.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

