TURNING COLDER INTO THE NEW YEAR

Happy New Year from First Alert Weather! We’re wrapping up 2021 with plenty of clouds across northeast Wisconsin. Some flakes or icy mist will be possible at times. Perhaps someone gets a little dusting of snow through this evening. Isolated slick spots may be possible on untreated roads.

The wind will veer to the north tonight, and become blustery around and after midnight. As the clock strikes midnight to usher in 2022, temperatures will be not too far from 20 degrees, with wind chills slipping into the single digits. Broken cloud cover will last into early Saturday morning.

We’re still tracking a developing winter storm that will track to the SOUTH of us tomorrow and tomorrow night. If you’re travelling to Milwaukee or Chicago this weekend, brace yourself for potentially 6-9″ of snow... Closer to home, we’ll probably stay dry from the Fox Valley and to the north. However, an inch of fluffy snow is possible by the lakeshore, as a blustery north wind blows off the water.

Otherwise, the weekend will be much colder with highs in the teens. Overnight low temperatures will be in the single digits above AND below zero. If you’re going to the Packers-Vikings game Sunday evening, brace yourself for that kind of cold. Even with a light west wind, our “feel-like temperatures” will dip into negative territory. Skies will be mostly clear during the game.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 1-5 MPH

SATURDAY: N 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Overcast again. An icy mist or flakes possible... A dusting possible. HIGH: 31

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Broken clouds. Turning blustery. Single digit chills late. MIDNIGHT: 22 LOW: 15

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow LAKESIDE. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 18 LOW: 6

SUNDAY: Turning sunny. Even colder, but less wind. HIGH: 15 LOW: -2

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 18 HIGH: 15

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 23 LOW: 9

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 14

