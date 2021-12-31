Advertisement

Police looking for suspect who robbed Manitowoc Boost Mobile store

A suspect in a robbery at Boost Mobile in Manitowoc. Dec. 30, 2021
A suspect in a robbery at Boost Mobile in Manitowoc. Dec. 30, 2021(Manitowoc Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a Boost Mobile store.

On Dec. 30, at 4:38 p.m., Manitowoc Police were called to the store at 1201 Washington St. Police say a man entered the business, pulled a handgun and ordered an employee and customer into a storage room with merchandise. Police say the suspect stole several iPhones and ordered the employee to empty the cash register.

The man ran away west on Washington St.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION

  • 5′11″
  • Thin build
  • African American male
  • Possibly in his 30s
  • Wearing gray shorts, reddish-colored shoes, red-and-white Tommy Hilfiger jacket, light-colored fabric facemask

If you have information, call Manitowoc Police at 920-686-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466

