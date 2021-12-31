Police looking for suspect who robbed Manitowoc Boost Mobile store

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a Boost Mobile store.

On Dec. 30, at 4:38 p.m., Manitowoc Police were called to the store at 1201 Washington St. Police say a man entered the business, pulled a handgun and ordered an employee and customer into a storage room with merchandise. Police say the suspect stole several iPhones and ordered the employee to empty the cash register.

The man ran away west on Washington St.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION

5′11″

Thin build

African American male

Possibly in his 30s

Wearing gray shorts, reddish-colored shoes, red-and-white Tommy Hilfiger jacket, light-colored fabric facemask

If you have information, call Manitowoc Police at 920-686-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466

