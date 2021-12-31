Former Packer Fred Cone dies at 95

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Fred Cone has died at the age of 95.

Cone died Friday at a hospital near the University of Clemson campus. He’s part of the ring of honor at the stadium there.

Cone was the oldest living former Packers player. He played fullback and kicker for the Packers from 1951-to-1957.

“At 5-foot-11 and 199 pounds, Cone was a stocky, pile-driving fullback and straight-on placekicker who scored 455 points in his seven seasons with the Packers and ranked second to Don Hutson on their all-time scoring list when he retired following the 1957 season,” reads a memorial from Packers historian Cliff Christl.

Christl says Cone married Judy Anderson, a graduate of Green Bay East High School. Cone is survived by his wife.

CLICK HERE to read Cliff Christl’s full memorial for Fred Cone.

