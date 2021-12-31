Former CDC director weighs in on students returning to school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, weighed in on students returning to school following the winter break.

Dr. Redfield, a virologist, believes virtual learning is a “public health detriment to kids”.

“There’s all the different consequences that we’ve seen like: increased mental illness, increased depression, suicide and drug use. Not to mention, just the kids falling off their learning curve” said Dr. Redfield.

Dr. Redfield is now the Senior Medical Advisor for AM LLC, a public health firm offering mitigation plans for states, local health departments and schools.

“Kids in school, they’re not getting infected usually at school. They’re getting infected in the community, at home and at the dinner table,” said Dr. Redfield. “I’m encouraging all the schools to do what they can stay open.”

That comes with health precautions of course, such as social distancing, masking up, contact tracing and perhaps routine rapid testing.

“Right now, that we’re in the middle of the surge, there’s an advantage to doing routine regular twice a week testing so you can identify who’s infected and pulling them out,” said Dr. Redfield.

He said some school districts are testing student 48 hours before they return to class after the break. However, he said every school district should decide on what is realistic for them. He asks parents to push for students to stay in school, but must also do their part by keeping sick kids at home.

Dr. Redfield wants parents to strongly consider having their children vaccinated, if they’re eligible. Although most kids are known to not experience severe symptoms, Dr. Redfield said they’re the driving force behind the pandemic in the country as they are spreaders of the virus, including the Omicron variant.

“The more we can take them out of the transmission cycle, the more we can, again have an impact on the individuals and their families that may be more vulnerable,” said Dr. Redfield.

