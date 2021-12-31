“Don’t give up”: Doctor offers message of hope as we enter another pandemic year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local doctor is offering optimism and encouragement as we enter another pandemic year. COVID-19 cases are surging, but the message is “don’t give up.”

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai looked back at 2021 and told us why he believes 2022 will be different.

“I’d say two years into the pandemic, we’ve learned so much about this virus and every month we get better at treating it by preventing people from becoming infected,” said Dr. Rai. “And I think as we look forward and fine tune our medicines and our practices that we will see the end of this pandemic. We may not see the end of COVID-19, but we’ll see the end of the pandemic aspect of COVID 19 this year. I’m very hopeful for that.”

Dr. Rai says he is very worried about the next few weeks as cases climb and the highly-contagious strain of omicron moves through the area. However, he still sees a silver lining in vaccinations and boosters.

“The key to the end of the pandemic has always been the same. The more people that have an immunity to this virus, preventing it from replicating, preventing it from mutating is how we get to the end,” said Dr. Rai.

“It’s getting the whole world access to vaccinations this year, making sure that we get rid of the misinformation that’s out there and everybody gets vaccinated. We just don’t give this virus an opportunity to live in us anymore. That’s really what the endgame is. It hasn’t changed at all. But I do believe in 2022, we’ll have a much greater focus on that and we’ll accomplish that.”

He urges anyone with symptoms to get tested. Doctors are seeing reinfection amid the spread of the omicron variant. People who had COVID-19 before are not protected from the mutation.

“We’re actually seeing a large amount of reinfection right now, and new data over the last week shows that previous infection most definitely does not protect you against omicron. So if you’re not vaccinated because you think you had COVID in 2020 or 2021, get vaccinated. This mutation will infect you. You’re not protected by previous infection, but vaccine booster is protected and we are definitely seeing reinfection worldwide, even here, and me, even this morning with a patient,” said Dr. Rai.

Dr. Rai says there may be some protection within 90 days of infection, but after that, there’s no protection.

“You know, not in the first 90 days. We feel that you have some protection. We don’t have solid proof of that, but that’s what we feel, especially with omicron. I’m a little concerned about that 90 days. Maybe that’s a little too long to consider yourself protected, but definitely anything past that, there isn’t protection.”

The doctor thinks there’s hope in getting the unvaccinated to change their minds. In some cases, it’s taking severe loved ones to make an impact.

“They’re looking at the difference. Well, one friend got it and they were vaccinated and boosted and they had sniffles. And in three days they wanted to get outside and they had to wait there five days. And then you have another friend or acquaintance that wasn’t vaccinated and is maybe in their 40s, slightly overweight, now intubated in our ICU. It’s that big of a difference between those who’ve gotten a vaccine and those who have it,” says Dr. Rai.

“It’s unfortunate we have to get to that point. I feel very bad for the unvaccinated that just didn’t have the opportunity to be educated in a different way, and they made a choice. And now, unfortunately, some regret that choice. So the more we can do to prevent that through education, the better,” said Dr. Rai.

There’s also the fight against misinformation.

“You know, I think behaviors are changing. So that means the misinformation is losing their battle. More and more people every day are getting vaccinated. even today. On New Year’s Eve, we’re giving boosters out. So I know that we’re making a difference. I know we’re getting through to people. It just takes a lot of education to combat just pure lies out there that are on whether it be social media or among different groups of friends,” says Dr. Rai. ”That’s what we’re battling, and I think every day we find another person that wants to get vaccinated, another 50 people that want to get boosted. We’re winning that battle.”

Social media has been a big problem.

“You know, I think I had so much hope and excitement that I had blinders on. In all honesty, to what what people both inside this country and especially outside this country could do using social media and a lot of harm that could be created in such a short period of time. You know, we used to joke around like social media platforms, that’s just going to be the death of us. It’s just going to make us all dumb and we’re just going to live on social media. And that used to be kind of a joke like, you know, get off your phone and get into society. Well, it turns out that social media was deadly. The amount of people that died that didn’t need to die because of misinformation out there is in the hundreds of thousands. And that’s really unfortunate and I really hope that we learn something for that from that going forward,” said Dr. Rai.

One year ago, Dr. Rai remembers the hope of knowing a vaccine was coming and thinking it would drastically change the world.

“You know, New Year’s Eve last year, I was incredibly optimistic because the vaccines are rolling out, and I think that optimism is still there. Unfortunately, we ran into mutations that were difficult to combat and we hit a wave of misinformation that I don’t think any of us in health care ever expected,” said Dr. Rai. “Now that we get through that wave and now we see omicron upon us and knowing how fast it can infect people, I’m worried about people over the next few weeks, but also hopeful that the vaccine message will get out there and people will stay safe. And we’ll get to the end of this, hopefully pretty soon.”

Dr. Rai says those who have been vaccinated and boosted should continue their safe practices and stay positive and hopeful.

“The people that are doing it right are what’s going to get us to the end of this pandemic. And just really want to say thank you for doing what’s right for your family, your health, for your community, for trusting health care. As much as we trust you to get your vaccine and that is what’s going to get us to the end. So you may feel a little defeated or disappointed or shocked if you turn positive, even if you’re boosted. Don’t be. That happens, unfortunately, with this variant. We know what’s happening with this variant. It’s going to be really mild disease, five days. Hopefully, you’ll be able to go on with life and you’ll put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror.”

