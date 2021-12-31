COLDER AND BLUSTERY TO BEGIN 2022

Happy New Year from First Alert Weather! For this evening, skies will stay cloudy. Light snow is possible across northern areas with pockets of icy drizzle elsewhere. Slick spots may develop... especially on untreated roads. By midnight, winds will turn to the north and get a bit blustery. The clouds should also begin to break up with temperatures around 20 degrees. Lows will settle into the teens with single digit wind chills by dawn New Year’s Day.

A major winter storm is set to track to our SOUTH on Saturday. If you’re travelling to Milwaukee or Chicago this weekend, brace yourself for the possibility of a half a foot or more of snow!! Closer to home, we’re probably snow free to the north of Green Bay. A few flakes may fly around GB and the Fox Cities, but little accumulation is expected. However, an inch or two of fluffy snow is possible by the Lakeshore and south of the Fox Cities. A blustery north wind will gust to 25 mph and keep wind chills in the single digits.

Actual highs this weekend will be in the teens... some 10-15° below average. Overnight low temperatures will be in the single digits above AND below zero. If you’re going to the Packers-Vikings game Sunday evening, brace yourself for that kind of cold. Even with a light west wind, our “feel-like temperatures” will dip into negative territory. Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday, and clear during the game. Our next chance for snow looks to move in Tuesday night.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N 10-15 MPH, GUSTS TO 25 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Broken clouds. Turning blustery. Single digit chills late. MIDNIGHT: 22 LOW: 14

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow SOUTH and LAKESIDE. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 18 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Even colder, but less wind. HIGH: 15 LOW: -2

MONDAY: Still chilly with a brisk wind and mostly sunny skies. Thicker clouds late. HIGH: 18 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Light snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering AM snow, then spotty flakes. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with snow showers passing SOUTH. HIGH: 14 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Cold and blustery with mostly cloudy skies. Flurries? HIGH: 10

