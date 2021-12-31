Building for Kids Children’s Museum hosting kid-friendly New Year’s Eve

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Building for Kids Children’s Museum is holding a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration in Appleton.

Kids can ring in the new year between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

There will be countdowns, confetti and parades around the museum at the hours of 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“New Year’s at the Building for Kids is a great way to welcome 2022 with the whole family,” said Oliver Zornow, Executive Director of the BFKCM. “If you have kids (or even adults) that won’t quite make it until midnight, we’ve got you covered with all of the fun and excitement of midnight at various times throughout the day.”

There is limited capacity. Visitors should register in advance at https://www.buildingforkids.org/2021/12/new-years-2021/

The museum is located at 100 West College Avenue.

