Advertisement

Building for Kids Children’s Museum hosting kid-friendly New Year’s Eve

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Building for Kids Children’s Museum is holding a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration in Appleton.

Kids can ring in the new year between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

There will be countdowns, confetti and parades around the museum at the hours of 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“New Year’s at the Building for Kids is a great way to welcome 2022 with the whole family,” said Oliver Zornow, Executive Director of the BFKCM. “If you have kids (or even adults) that won’t quite make it until midnight, we’ve got you covered with all of the fun and excitement of midnight at various times throughout the day.”

There is limited capacity. Visitors should register in advance at https://www.buildingforkids.org/2021/12/new-years-2021/

The museum is located at 100 West College Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
All counties in Wisconsin report high transmission of COVID-19
Navy medical team at Bellin
Navy medical team joins Bellin Health as COVID-19 overwhelms hospitals
Neenah baby in immediate need of lifesaving liver transplant
Neenah girl discharged from hospital after liver transplant
Proof of vaccination or negative test
Mile of Music cancels New Year’s Eve events over omicron concerns
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10...
See how to cash in on the billions of dollars in unclaimed property in the United States

Latest News

December 31 Birthday Club
December 31 Birthday Club
Proof of vaccination or negative test
Mile of Music cancels New Year’s Eve events over omicron concerns
Neenah baby in immediate need of lifesaving liver transplant
Neenah girl discharged from hospital after liver transplant
Titletown New Year's Eve
Titletown hosting New Year’s Eve festivities