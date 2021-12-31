Advertisement

Two dead, two injured in Shawano County explosion

A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people died in an explosion at a mechanic garage in Shawano County Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The explosion happened at about 12:30 p.m. at a shop near the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 156 in the Town of Lessor. Four people were in the building at the time of the blast. Two people died and two were transported to a hospital.

Shawano County Det. Richard Wright says the initial investigation shows the explosion happened inside the building.

The building sustained damage in the explosion.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story.

INITIAL REPORT

Action 2 News is on the way to the scene of a building explosion in Shawano County.

The scene is located near the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 156 in the Town of Lessor.

The scene is east of Navarino. The Navarino Town Chairman says the building is a repair shop.

Action 2 News will keep you updated.

