Two dead, two injured in Shawano County explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people died in an explosion at a mechanic garage in Shawano County Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The explosion happened at about 12:30 p.m. at a shop near the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 156 in the Town of Lessor. Four people were in the building at the time of the blast. Two people died and two were transported to a hospital.

Shawano County Det. Richard Wright says the initial investigation shows the explosion happened inside the building.

The building sustained damage in the explosion.

The scene is east of Navarino. The Navarino Town Chairman says the building is a repair shop.

