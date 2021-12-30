Advertisement

Wausau man wins $1.1 million in fantasy football

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Wausau man has won $1.1 million playing fantasy football.

The Wausau Daily Herald reported Wednesday that 45-year-old ginseng farmer Will Hsu won the money in a game hosted by website Draft Kings.

The Green Bay Packers’ 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 19 helped him beat out 180,000 competitors.

Hsu says the win was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill and he plans to donate about a quarter of the money to charity, including the University of Wisconsin, the Wausau church his family attends and the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

He also plans to take his family to a warm vacation spot and pay off his wife’s car.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with an interception during the first...
Packers activate Jaire Alexander, add more players to COVID-19 list
(Source: Pixabay)
Two hospitals announce top baby names for 2021
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 death milestone
Opioids
GPS device being used to track down suspects, stolen drugs from pharmacy robberies
Fox Run of Findlay
National Guard called to help after nurses walk out of assisted living facility

Latest News

Appleton shed fire. Dec. 29, 2021.
Unattended wood-burning device sparks shed fire in Appleton
Wreck causes natural gas leak near Juneau, gas shut off for about 1,100 homes
Alliant begins reigniting pilot lights for Dodge Co. communities affected by natural gas leak
Titletown New Year's Eve
WATCH: New Year's Eve at Titletown
December 30 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy with some flakes