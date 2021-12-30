Unattended wood-burning device sparks shed fire in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A makeshift shed caught fire in Appleton Wednesday night.
At about 8:30 p.m., Appleton firefighters were called to a fire in the 1300 block of W. Second St. on the city’s west side.
Crews found a shed on fire. It took about 15 minutes to put out the flames. Fire damaged some trees, a metal shed and some other belongings.
No one was hurt.
The Appleton Fire Department says the fire was caused by an unattended wood-burning heating device.
The department reminds people to never leave open burning fires unattended.
