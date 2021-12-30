Advertisement

Unattended wood-burning device sparks shed fire in Appleton

Appleton shed fire. Dec. 29, 2021.
Appleton shed fire. Dec. 29, 2021.(Appleton Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A makeshift shed caught fire in Appleton Wednesday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., Appleton firefighters were called to a fire in the 1300 block of W. Second St. on the city’s west side.

Crews found a shed on fire. It took about 15 minutes to put out the flames. Fire damaged some trees, a metal shed and some other belongings.

No one was hurt.

The Appleton Fire Department says the fire was caused by an unattended wood-burning heating device.

The department reminds people to never leave open burning fires unattended.

