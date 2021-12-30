Titletown hosting New Year’s Eve festivities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Titletown is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

There will be kid-friendly fun in the morning and during the day and a party in the evening.

There will be live reindeer from 6-9 p.m. Ice skating and tubing will start at 10 a.m. There will be ice sculptures.

An early bird countdown starts at 9 p.m. with fireworks. There will be another countdown with fireworks as we ring in the New Year.

“There’s definitely a family aspect to it as well as the adult portion at the end of the night. We want to really be inclusive for everyone in the community. That’s why we’re kicking off our event with a lot of great activities for families,” says Jessica Dickhut, Titletown Events Coordinator.

Live music starts at 6 p.m.

A pop up champagne bars, indoor bar and warming space will be open. Twenty-Two Champagne Bar includes a live DJ, dance floor and LED bar.

MORE INFO: https://www.titletown.com/events/calendar/tt-nye

