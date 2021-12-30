Advertisement

For a third time, Packers great LeRoy Butler selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

FILE: LeRoy Butler jumps into the crowd following an interception in 1995. (AP Photo/Dan Currier)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers great LeRoy Butler has been selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Butler, inventor of the Lambeau Leap, thanked his teammates and Packers fans.

This is the third time Butler has been named as a finalist for Canton.

Butler, a safety, played for 12 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was part of the Super Bowl XXXI team.

