For a third time, Packers great LeRoy Butler selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers great LeRoy Butler has been selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Butler, inventor of the Lambeau Leap, thanked his teammates and Packers fans.

DB @leap36 has been selected as a Finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.#PFHOF22 | @packers pic.twitter.com/Jyoa1C3pAo — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

This is the third time Butler has been named as a finalist for Canton.

Butler, a safety, played for 12 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was part of the Super Bowl XXXI team.

Once again my teammates were amazing!! Thats the reason I’m a finalist for the @ProFootballHOF again, thank you guys,and playing for one team is amazing as well @packers fans are platinum — leroy butler (@leap36) December 30, 2021

