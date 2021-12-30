Some area NYE events to require proof of vaccination

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re heading out for New Year’s Eve, there’s a chance you might be asked to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Some indoor events are making this a requirement, knowing bigger crowds are expected.

However, no area outdoor events have followed that lead.

In downtown Menasha, thousands of people are expected for the first time in two years to see the ball drop, as part of the city’s First Eve celebration and because it’s outside, organizers say masking will be optional.

“Our health department has given us the okay to gather but at a distance according to the CDC guidelines and that’s where we’re at this year with it,” said Alderperson James Taylor.

COVID protocols have had an impact on some events, including Mile of Music, which changed locations from the Red Lion Hotel to Gibson Music Hall.

That’s where signs on display say those who enter must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID within the past 72 hours.

It’s a policy the bar began back in August after being bought by Mile of Music co-founder and curator Dave Willems.

Willems wasn’t available to speak on camera, but told Action 2 News the decision was made after consulting city officials and local health care providers.

Another big New Year’s event is being held at Titletown.

Last year masking was required, but this year, organizers say it will be encouraged when social distancing is not possible.

In Menasha, Taylor says people are excited to celebrate after staying home last year.

He added, “It’s a really great family event. It’s been that way since the beginning and that’s how we bill it. We have great music between 11pm and 12am to keep the crowd moving and warm and this year the weather certainly looks like it’s going to cooperate.”

Many bars are also limiting capacity.

In a social media post, Dr. Jekyll’s in Appleton is selling tickets to avoid too big of a crowd.

