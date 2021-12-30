Advertisement

Packers Cobb practices, Valdes-Scantling and King back from COVID-19

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb reacts with A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb reacts with A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wide receiver Marquez Valdes Scantling and cornerback Kevin King both practiced for the first time since coming back from the COVID-19 reserve. That was not necessarily a surprise. The return of Randall Cobb to the practice field is a bit more of a shock.

Cobb had core muscle surgery over the bye, and was placed on injured reserve after the Rams game. The veteran wide receiver has been seen doing rehab work in the Hutson Center while the media was present in recent weeks, and is now designated to return of injured reserve.

Another key part of the wide receiving corps returned as well with Valdes-Scantling taking the practice field in pads. He was removed from the COVID-19 reserve on Wednesday after eight days, and is eligible to play this Sunday against Minnesota. Earlier this year Valdes Scantling had 123 yards on four catches with one touchdown against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Head coach Matt LaFleur also hinted at one of the players that was placed on the COVID-19 list before the Browns game would be back. That was cornerback Kevin King, who missed just five days, which is part of the league’s new COVID-19 protocols that allow vaccinated players to return quicker.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with an interception during the first...
Packers activate Jaire Alexander, add more players to COVID-19 list
(Source: Pixabay)
Two hospitals announce top baby names for 2021
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 death milestone
Opioids
GPS device being used to track down suspects, stolen drugs from pharmacy robberies
Fox Run of Findlay
National Guard called to help after nurses walk out of assisted living facility

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Aaron Rodgers not ruling out retirement after 2021 season
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with an interception during the first...
Packers activate Jaire Alexander, add more players to COVID-19 list
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) in action during the first half of an NFL...
Packers add Marcedes Lewis, Oren Burks to reserve/COVID-19 list
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Packers place four on COVID-19 reserve list