Packers Cobb practices, Valdes-Scantling and King back from COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wide receiver Marquez Valdes Scantling and cornerback Kevin King both practiced for the first time since coming back from the COVID-19 reserve. That was not necessarily a surprise. The return of Randall Cobb to the practice field is a bit more of a shock.

Cobb had core muscle surgery over the bye, and was placed on injured reserve after the Rams game. The veteran wide receiver has been seen doing rehab work in the Hutson Center while the media was present in recent weeks, and is now designated to return of injured reserve.

Another key part of the wide receiving corps returned as well with Valdes-Scantling taking the practice field in pads. He was removed from the COVID-19 reserve on Wednesday after eight days, and is eligible to play this Sunday against Minnesota. Earlier this year Valdes Scantling had 123 yards on four catches with one touchdown against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Head coach Matt LaFleur also hinted at one of the players that was placed on the COVID-19 list before the Browns game would be back. That was cornerback Kevin King, who missed just five days, which is part of the league’s new COVID-19 protocols that allow vaccinated players to return quicker.

