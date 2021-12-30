Officers plead with drivers to find safe rides during busy New Year’s, Packers weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of people will be going out to celebrate the New Year and a Green Bay Packers night game this weekend. Law enforcement are pleading with everyone to make sure they have a sober ride from the party.

Traditionally, this message was meant for people consuming alcohol. This year, officers are also worried about drugged drivers.

“It actually looks like we might be a little consistent,” said Brown County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dan Sandberg.

Consistency is not really a good thing when it comes to the number of crashes involving drugs or alcohol. There have been 249 of these crashes in Brown County this year. More than half of those crashes involved injury. Two people were killed.

“So the emphasis is, it just doesn’t happen to a small number of people. We have it happening, if you look at those stats, it’s every other day we’ve got someone involved in a crash because of drugs or alcohol and half the time they’re injuring somebody,” said Sandberg.

While that’s consistent with the last three years, it hasn’t improved. That’s despite increasing enforcement efforts, education and engineering changes.

“We do that enforcement aspect, but still we’re seeing consistently, it’s the same thing, same numbers,” said Sandberg. “Our department is almost, on average, every month and every quarter, getting the same number of drunk drivers.”

Sandberg believes part of this consistency is attributed to a surge in drug-related crashes.

“We just noticeably see those numbers increasing that involve drugs and drugs only,” Sandberg said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol recorded 2,250 drug-related crashes in 2020. That’s a sharp increase from 1,749 the prior year.

“People think if you smoke marijuana, you’re fine to drive, and that’s not true,” said Sandberg. “It reduces your ability to comprehend and see what’s going on. It slows your reaction rate. You’re sleepy, you do not pay attention and see what’s going on on the road. It’s the same as alcohol.”

Sandberg says drug impairment is harder to detect than alcohol impairment. His department is training more officers in advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement. It’s called A-Ride.

“Seventy-five out of our 160 officers have that training, and most of those are in patrol,” Sandberg said.

The Brown County Tavern League urges people to take advantage of safe rides available through participating establishments.

If you see someone who shouldn’t be driving, say something.

“That’s the first line of defense to protect everybody is those friends and family that can stop people from getting in the car,” Sandberg says. “That’s one of the first things to go when they’re impaired is their judgment.”

The New Year’s celebration is likely to extend through the weekend with the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game Sunday.

Officers are pleading with people to be smart.

“The only thing that can hopefully steer that down for us is how cold it is. Some people don’t want to see around in that cold for that long outside before the game starts,” says Sandberg. “But it seems, when alcohol’s involved and partying involved, and the Packers involved, and especially against the Vikings, that doesn’t seem to discourage it.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.