Neenah girl discharged from hospital after liver transplant

Neenah baby in immediate need of lifesaving liver transplant
Neenah baby in immediate need of lifesaving liver transplant
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A little Neenah girl featured in an Action 2 News story has been released from a hospital following a liver transplant.

Audrey Huss’ mom posted in the Stay with Audrey Grey Facebook group that Audrey was recently discharged after 27 days in the hospital.

Action 2 News shared Audrey’s story in November. At two months, Audrey was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, a rare liver disease. Her health significantly declined and she was staying at Children’s Wisconsin. Her only hope was a liver transplant. Not long after the story aired, Audrey had a donor. The surgery was a success.

Audrey is now six months old.

The family will need to make trips to Milwaukee for labs and appointments. Audrey will have to take medication to keep her body from fighting off the transplanted liver. The family is following strict isolation because Audrey has a weakened immune system.

