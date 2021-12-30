Advertisement

Mile of Music cancels New Year’s Eve events over omicron concerns

Proof of vaccination or negative test
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Mile of Music has canceled it’s New Year’s Eve events due to concerns over the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Mile Team says it consulted with Gibson Community Music Hall and other collaborators and determined not holding New Year’s Encore Eve Friday “is the right decision at this time amid this current surge in omicron infections within our community and state.”

The Mile Team says ticket buyers will get a full refund in the coming week.

Mile broke the decision down:

• Even though our friends at Gibson have significant protocols in place, the Omicron numbers are surging among all members of the community - unvaccinated and vaccinated - and are often asymptomatic, making for an additional concern in holding a closely confined, fully-attended event.

• There have been more positive cases closer to our event team as well as the extended Mile Team than previous, with most of these just in the past few days.

• We’ve heard directly from a number of ticket buyers in the last 2-3 days who have informed us that they were no longer comfortable attending because of concerns with the surging numbers.

“Though we all hope 2022 can see a much more legitimate return to normal for music gathering, our team didn’t think trying to stage one singular event at this time (amid such a surge) was the appropriate thing to do, particularly in light of the heightened nervousness and uncertainty being felt by a number of attendees, several of the artists, and by members of the organizing/coordination team. The old adage that this is a marathon, not a sprint, applies in some ways as we look to the bigger picture of 2022,” reads a statement from organizers.

