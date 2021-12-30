CLOUDY WITH A FEW FLAKES TODAY

There’s a weak disturbance aloft over the western Great Lakes. It’s squeezing out some spotty snow, but as it falls through drier air, we’ll just see some flurries and light snow showers. A dusting of snow is possible through tonight, which might cause stray slick spots on untreated roads. Additional snow showers are also possible again on New Year’s Eve Day.

With cloudy skies and a gentle east breeze, today’s temperatures will slowly rise into the 20s. Some lower 30s are possible closer to the lakeshore. In general, temperatures will be seasonable for late December.

Much colder air will get pulled into Wisconsin into this weekend, as a powerful storm system passes to our south. Highs will fall back into the teens as we kick off the New Year, with low temperatures plunging to near zero degrees.

That aforementioned storm will be tracking SOUTH of us. We may see light snow late Saturday across east-central Wisconsin, but the heavier snow will pass through southern Wisconsin and into the northern half of Illinois. If you have travel plans this weekend to Milwaukee or Chicago, you should pay close attention to future forecasts.

Looking ahead, we’ll have mostly clear skies over Lambeau Field for Sunday night’s Packers-Vikings game. It’s going to be frigid with temperatures in the single digits. For what’s it’s worth, there won’t be much wind, which will help somewhat for those fans bundled up to cheer on the green and gold.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: E 1-5 MPH

FRIDAY: SW/NW 1-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies. A few flakes possible. HIGH: 26

TONIGHT: Still cloudy. A few snow showers... Maybe a dusting. LOW: 23, slowing rising late

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Overcast again. More flurries. Not as cold. HIGH: 31 MIDNIGHT: 20 LOW: 10

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy and blustery. Light snow SOUTH late in the day. HIGH: 18 LOW: 3

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Even colder, but less wind. HIGH: 14 LOW: 0

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 20 HIGH: 16

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Morning flakes. Breezy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 25

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.