CLOUDS AND FLURRIES FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE

Skies remain cloudy tonight and occasional flurries can be expected. A dusting of snow is also possible tonight, mainly across the Northwoods. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s Lakeside late this evening. Elsewhere, we’re already in the lower and middle 20s... temps will hold steady overnight.

We’ll see plenty of cloud cover during the day on New Year’s Eve. Once again, occasional flurries are expected. Some light afternoon/evening snow may track across far northern Wisconsin. Temperatures will be seasonably mild for the final day of 2021 with highs to around 30 degrees. But, much colder air will get pulled into Wisconsin this weekend. Temperatures should be near 20° at Midnight with lows closer to 10° by dawn New Year’s Day.

A powerful storm system is set to track to our south on Saturday. By the afternoon, light snow showers could push through areas generally SOUTH of Green Bay. Around the Fox Cities, we probably see little more than a dusting, but to the SOUTH, an inch or two of accumulation would be possible. The heavier snow will pass through far southern Wisconsin and into the northern half of Illinois. If you have weekend travel plans to Milwaukee or Chicago, you should pay close attention to future forecasts.

Highs will fall back into the teens as we kick off the New Year, with low temperatures plunging to near zero degrees both Saturday and Sunday nights. Northerly winds could gust to 25 mph on Saturday. Lighter winds are expected Sunday, but it could still be brisk at times.

Looking ahead, we’ll have mostly clear skies over Lambeau Field for Sunday night’s Packers-Vikings game. It’s going to be frigid with temperatures in the single digits. While strong winds are not expected, chills are likely sub-zero for much of the game. Dress in those warm layers if you’ll be attending!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: N 10-15 MPH, GUSTS TO 25 MPH

TONIGHT: Still cloudy. A few snow showers... mainly NORTH. LOW: 23 (steady)

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Plenty of clouds, more flurries. Light PM snow NORTH. HIGH: 31 LOW: 11 (MIDNIGHT: 21)

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy and blustery. Light snow SOUTH late in the day. HIGH: 18 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and COLDER. Brisk wind at times. HIGH: 14 LOW: 0

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly milder. HIGH: 20 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy spotty flurries. Light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Snow showers... mainly EARLY. HIGH: 27 LOW: 9

THURSDAY: Blustery and colder. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. HIGH: 17

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.