Alliant begins reigniting pilot lights for Dodge Co. communities affected by natural gas leak

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy crews are beginning to get service restored to Dodge Co. homes affected by Wednesday night’s natural gas leak.

Workers started going to homes in Burnett and Minnesota Junction on Thursday to reignite their pilot lights, the company’s Senior Communications Partner Morgan Hawk said. County emergency officials had said that the effort started around 2:30 a.m.

Alliant teams will move on to homes in Juneau later in the morning. Hawk added that Alliant plans to get to every affected home and have their pilot lights firing again by Thursday evening.

A customer will need to be home for Alliant crews to reach the pilot light, Hawk explained, noting that it is safe for them to be inside the house while they wait.

If a customer is not at home when they arrive, workers plan to leave behind instructions for how to fire up their pilot lights.

A car went off the STH 26 in Juneau, hitting a natural gas line. It caused the evacuation of five homes, and now crews are working to fix the line. Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the gas will be shut off for 1,100 homes at some point tonight. pic.twitter.com/WBoMPzfLkq — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) December 30, 2021

A wreck on State Hwy. 26, about a mile north of Juneau and near the Dodge Co. airport, on Wednesday afternoon damaged a natural gas line and caused the large leak, authorities previously reported.

As a consequence, natural gas service and electricity were shut off to the three communities, the Sheriff’s Office stated. Power was restored later in the evening. In all, about 1,100 homes were affected.

Emergency crews also asked everyone within a one-mile radius of the crash site to evacuate Wednesday.

Warming shelters were set up at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Horicon High School overnight for all of the families left without heat in their homes.

