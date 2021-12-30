All counties in Wisconsin report high transmission of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The majority of counties in the state of Wisconsin report “very high” COVID-19 disease activity. Fifty-two states are under the “very high” category. Twenty counties report “critically high” COVID-19 activity.

The entire state is is red on the map, meaning high transmission as measured per 100,000 people.

The seven-day average of percent positive by test is 18.3 percent. Wisconsin’s seven-day average of new confirmed cases is 4,230.

The state has confirmed 10,044 deaths attributed to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average is 22, down from 24 reported Wednesday. There are 1,107 probable deaths from COVID-19.

New deaths were reported Thursday in the counties of Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Waushara.

Cases also continue to climb. The state reported 7,772 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That’s up from 6,477 new cases reported Wednesday.

Hospitalization numbers have improved--somewhat. The Fox Valley area shows shrinking hospital capacity. Overall capacity in Wisconsin shows 90.6 percent of hospital beds in use and 92.4 percent of ICU beds in use. Those numbers are down from Wednesday. Seventy-three percent of Wisconsin hospitals have ICUs at peak capacity. DHS shows 26.7 percent of ventilators in use. Both figures are down from Wednesday.

The state says 62 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 58.1 percent have completed their vaccine series.

First-time vaccination numbers ticked up in most age groups, especially among younger people.

Omicron is the predominant strain among new COVID-19 cases nationwide.

THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 20.8% received vaccine (+0.2)/14.8% completed vaccinations (+0.3)

12 to 17: 57.1% received vaccine (+0.2)/52.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 56.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 61.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 67.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/63.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 69.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/66.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 76.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/73.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/81.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 63.3% (+0.1) 59.8% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.1% (+0.1) 52.3% Dodge (87,839) 50.6% (+0.1) 47.8% Door (27,668) (NE) 77.0% (+0.1) 72.1% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.8% (+0.1) 50.7% (-0.1) Forest (9,004) 50.8% (+0.1) 48.1% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.5% (+0.1) 48.8% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.9% (+0.2) 52.3% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.4% (+0.1) 49.3% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 52.6% 50.1% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.6% (+0.1) 55.7% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.9% 49.2% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.3% (-0.1) 73.7% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.5% (+0.1) 48.9% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 62.2% (+0.1) 58.6% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.3% 44.1% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.6% (+0.1) 57.3% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.0% (+0.1) 51.2% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.7% 42.3% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60.4% (+0.1) 56.7% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 288,357 (60.8%, +0.1) 272,981 (57.5% +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 319,376 (58.2% +0.1) 301,705 (54.9% +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,614,975 (62.0% +0.1) 3,388,135 (58.1%)

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 50,680 cases (+453) (305 deaths)

Calumet – 8,784 cases (+13) (77 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,679 cases (+28) (75 deaths)(+1)

Dodge – 18,343 cases (+111) (241 deaths)

Door – 4,475 cases (+11) (41 deaths)

Florence - 624 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 20,849 cases (+99) (184 deaths)

Forest - 1,743 cases (+6) (36 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,890 cases (+11) (33 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,087 cases (+21) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,682 cases (+9) (58 deaths)(+1)

Kewaunee – 3,590 cases (+13) (36 deaths)

Langlade - 3,613 cases (+16) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 12,859 cases (+95) (112 deaths)(+1)

Marinette - 7399 cases (+36) (83 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,075 cases (+13) (52 deaths)

Menominee – 1,030 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 7,218 cases (+17) (72 deaths)

Outagamie – 31,310 cases (+196) (275 deaths)(+1)

Shawano – 7,333 cases (+37) (95 deaths)(+1)

Sheboygan – 21,087 cases (+120) (182 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,505 cases (+55) (166 deaths)

Waushara – 3,615 cases (+11) (59 deaths)(+2)

Winnebago – 29,561 cases (+237) (277 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Michigan did not update numbers on Dec. 24 due to the holiday.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

