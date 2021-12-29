Advertisement

Two hospitals announce top baby names for 2021

(Source: Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two local hospitals have released the top baby names for 2021.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay and HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan tracked the names.

GREEN BAY

Top Boy Name

• Jackson (Runner-ups: Liam and Hudson tied)

Top Girl Name

• Harper (Runner-ups: Charlotte and Scarlett tied)

SHEBOYGAN

Top Boy Name

• Liam (Runner-ups: Landon, Jackson, Jack, Finley and Callan tied)

Top Girl Name

• Olivia (Runner-ups: Evelyn and Felicity tied)

