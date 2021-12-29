QUIET WEATHER TO FINISH 2021

As expected, it’s been a colder, brisk day with chills largely in the single digits to mid-teens. Winds will turn light overnight as skies become mostly cloudy. That will prevent temperatures from free-falling, but lows will still be below average. Temperatures should dip into the low/mid teens around the Fox Valley and Lakeshore, but could be in the single digits below zero NORTH.

Look for mostly cloudy skies Thursday and into New Year’s Eve. A few flurries may fly here and there... we could also see some light afternoon snow across northern areas on Thursday. But, we’re keeping an eye on a stronger storm system that will bring much colder air into Wisconsin to begin the new year.

The bulk of the energy with this system is likely to pass to our south. Because we’re on the northern fringes of the storm, the local snow forecast will depend on the exact track the low pressure center takes. As it stands, northern areas will see little, if any, snow; but southern Wisconsin stands to pick up several inches of accumulation. That’s not carved in stone quite yet... so stay tuned for updated forecasts!

What is more certain, it’s going to turn MUCH colder as we ring in 2022. Highs will only be in the teens this weekend and lows both nights will flirt with zero. It’s going to be quite chilly at Lambeau Field when the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings... game time temps are likely in the single digits.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NE/SE 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold, but calm. LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Occasional flurries, light PM snow NORTH. HIGH: 27 LOW: 21

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. Blustery at night. HIGH: 31 LOW: 13

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Snow likely... especially SOUTH. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 17 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Quite cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 12 LOW: 1

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Still chilly, but not quite as cold in the afternoon. HIGH: 20 HIGH: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty flurries. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. HIGH: 30

