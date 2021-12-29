Packers activate Jaire Alexander, add more players to COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s good and bad news from the Green Bay Packers. The team has activated CB Jaire Alexander off injured reserve. Alexander has been out for much of the season with a shoulder injury.

The team also announced Wednesday that it added four more players to the COVID-19/reserve list: S Henry Black, P Corey Bojorquez, TE Tyler Davis and DL Kingsley Keke.

Cover 2 contributor and ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky says he’s been told Bojorquez has a chance to play Sunday as his positive test came Tuesday.

Actually, I'm told Bojorquez still has a chance to play Sunday. His positive test was actually yesterday. https://t.co/0rp1r19MrB — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 29, 2021

The team elevated T/G Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

The team signed LB Aaron Adeoye, T Adrian Ealy, CB Jayson Stanley and RB Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad. Stanley was then placed on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team has added more than one dozen players to the COVID-19 reserve list this week. TE Marcedes Lewis and LB Oren Burks were added Tuesday.

