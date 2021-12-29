Advertisement

Packers activate Jaire Alexander, add more players to COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with an interception during the first...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s good and bad news from the Green Bay Packers. The team has activated CB Jaire Alexander off injured reserve. Alexander has been out for much of the season with a shoulder injury.

The team also announced Wednesday that it added four more players to the COVID-19/reserve list: S Henry Black, P Corey Bojorquez, TE Tyler Davis and DL Kingsley Keke.

Cover 2 contributor and ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky says he’s been told Bojorquez has a chance to play Sunday as his positive test came Tuesday.

The team elevated T/G Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

The team signed LB Aaron Adeoye, T Adrian Ealy, CB Jayson Stanley and RB Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad. Stanley was then placed on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team has added more than one dozen players to the COVID-19 reserve list this week. TE Marcedes Lewis and LB Oren Burks were added Tuesday.

