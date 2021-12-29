Advertisement

Man charged with stabbing woman at Lake Delton hotel

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors in Sauk County have charged a man in connection with a stabbing at a Lake Delton hotel.

The Portage Daily Register reported Tuesday that Darren Rolle was charged Dec. 17 with battery, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and possession of THC.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police to the Malibu Inn on Dec. 15 and told officers Rolle had stabbed her.

She said she didn’t know why he attacked her.

The complaint says security footage shows Rolle kicking in the woman’s door and throwing punches at her with a knife in his hand.

Police found a bag of suspected marijuana on Rolle when they interviewed him on Dec. 15. Rolle’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Department of the Interior is seeking to rename at least 28 federal sites in Wisconsin...
Nearly 30 Wisconsin sites with indigenous slur to be renamed
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
Erik Averbeck from previous arrest in Brown County.
Fox Crossing man charged with hiding woman’s corpse after drug overdose
Firefighters honor the life of Vandenbroek Kaukauna firefighter Stephen Smith.
Flags fly at half-staff for Vandenbroek Kaukauna firefighter who died from COVID-19
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

Latest News

December 29 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning cold
The Columbia County Emergency Response Team and the Sauk County Emergency Response Team were...
Man taken into custody after allegedly firing crossbow at police in Wisconsin Dells
Stephen Smith
WATCH: Remembering a firefighter
Nicholas Kelley bionic arm
WATCH: Bionic arm strong