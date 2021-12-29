GPS device being used to track down suspects, stolen drugs from pharmacy robberies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cutting-edge technology is credited with helping law enforcement recover thousands of dollars in stolen medication and make three arrests in connection to a Green Bay pharmacy robbery.

Earlier this month, three men stole more than $22,000 worth of opioids from CVS on West Mason Street, according to a criminal complaint. A few hours later, they were arrested in Outagamie County. Their location was tracked by a GPS device on the stolen drugs. Prosecutors charged suspects Justin Clayborn, Tyrone Evans Jr., and Demario Pritchard with Armed Robbery.

The stolen drugs were being tracked by a company called 3SI--which stands for Safety, Security, Service and Innovation.

Court records show police were able to get a description of the suspects and getaway car. At the same time, investigators were notified someone else was tracking the suspects via GPS. The tracking device was attached to some of the drugs that were stolen from the pharmacy.

3SI’s website says PharmaTracker is widely used across the country. It has led to the apprehension of more than 15,000 suspects and the recovery of more than $136 million in assets.

They key to the PharmaTracker program is there is no way for suspects to know which business is using the device--when or where. Law enforcement says it is a deterrent.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.