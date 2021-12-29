Advertisement

GPS device being used to track down suspects, stolen drugs from pharmacy robberies

By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cutting-edge technology is credited with helping law enforcement recover thousands of dollars in stolen medication and make three arrests in connection to a Green Bay pharmacy robbery.

Earlier this month, three men stole more than $22,000 worth of opioids from CVS on West Mason Street, according to a criminal complaint. A few hours later, they were arrested in Outagamie County. Their location was tracked by a GPS device on the stolen drugs. Prosecutors charged suspects Justin Clayborn, Tyrone Evans Jr., and Demario Pritchard with Armed Robbery.

The stolen drugs were being tracked by a company called 3SI--which stands for Safety, Security, Service and Innovation.

Court records show police were able to get a description of the suspects and getaway car. At the same time, investigators were notified someone else was tracking the suspects via GPS. The tracking device was attached to some of the drugs that were stolen from the pharmacy.

3SI’s website says PharmaTracker is widely used across the country. It has led to the apprehension of more than 15,000 suspects and the recovery of more than $136 million in assets.

They key to the PharmaTracker program is there is no way for suspects to know which business is using the device--when or where. Law enforcement says it is a deterrent.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Department of the Interior is seeking to rename at least 28 federal sites in Wisconsin...
Nearly 30 Wisconsin sites with indigenous slur to be renamed
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
Erik Averbeck from previous arrest in Brown County.
Fox Crossing man charged with hiding woman’s corpse after drug overdose
Firefighters honor the life of Vandenbroek Kaukauna firefighter Stephen Smith.
Flags fly at half-staff for Vandenbroek Kaukauna firefighter who died from COVID-19
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

Latest News

December 29 evening forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly night
The pews were packed at Divine Temple Church in Green Bay as dozens attended the funeral for...
Black pastor remembered for building unity, uplifting others at Green Bay funeral
Pill bottles
WATCH: Device tracks stolen drugs
2022 sign
WATCH: Advice for people in recovery