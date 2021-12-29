Advertisement

Driver killed in crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a one-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County Wednesday.

At 1:23 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about a crash on I-43 north near DeWitt Road in the Town of Holland.

The Sheriff’s Office says a northbound vehicle struck a guardrail face.

The driver was found dead.

No other vehicles were involved.

The victim’s name was not released.

Northbound traffic was being diverted at State Highway 32 in Cedar Grove.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Department of the Interior is seeking to rename at least 28 federal sites in Wisconsin...
Nearly 30 Wisconsin sites with indigenous slur to be renamed
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
Erik Averbeck from previous arrest in Brown County.
Fox Crossing man charged with hiding woman’s corpse after drug overdose
Firefighters honor the life of Vandenbroek Kaukauna firefighter Stephen Smith.
Flags fly at half-staff for Vandenbroek Kaukauna firefighter who died from COVID-19
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

Latest News

Number of at home testing kits dwindle amid Omicron surge
Pharmacies struggle to keep at-home-COVID-19 tests on shelves
COVID at home test
WATCH: Finding COVID tests
December 29 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooling down
John Madden tour of Madden Cruiser
WATCH: 1991 tour of the Madden Cruiser