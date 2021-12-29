Driver killed in crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a one-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County Wednesday.

At 1:23 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about a crash on I-43 north near DeWitt Road in the Town of Holland.

The Sheriff’s Office says a northbound vehicle struck a guardrail face.

The driver was found dead.

No other vehicles were involved.

The victim’s name was not released.

Northbound traffic was being diverted at State Highway 32 in Cedar Grove.

